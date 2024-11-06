Left Menu

Trump Triumphs in Utah: A Solid GOP Stronghold

Donald Trump secured Utah and its six electoral votes in a state with a significant Republican presence. While Trump's demeanor has stirred unease among Utah's Latter-day Saints, the state continues its historical preference for Republican candidates, last choosing a Democrat for president in 1964.

Donald Trump clinched victory in Utah, securing its six electoral votes on Tuesday. The state has consistently been a Republican bastion, despite Trump's contentious remarks and flamboyant style unsettling some members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who make up nearly half of the 3.4 million residents in Utah.

In a state where the political inclination has historically swung towards moderate Republicans, Trump's win reaffirms Utah's longstanding Republican leanings. Since Lyndon B. Johnson's victory in 1964, no Democratic presidential candidate has triumphed in Utah, signaling the state's Republican consistency.

The Associated Press announced Trump's victory at 10:00 pm EST, solidifying his continued appeal in this Mountain West state, despite a varied reception from its Republican voters, particularly among the sizable Mormon population.

