Kamala Harris Secures Washington's 12 Electoral Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris clinched Washington's 12 electoral votes on Tuesday, successfully defeating former President Donald Trump. The victory in Washington is consistent with the state's historical leaning towards Democratic candidates, not having favored a Republican since Ronald Reagan's 1984 win.

In the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden garnered 58% of Washington's vote, while Trump received less than 39%. This pattern reflects the state's ongoing preference for Democratic leadership.

The Associated Press officially announced Harris's triumph at 11:00 pm EST, solidifying her continued political strength in regions traditionally supporting the Democratic Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)