Left Menu

Political Rift in Sillod: BJP Refuses to Support Shiv Sena Candidate

The local BJP unit in Maharashtra has decided not to campaign for Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar in the upcoming assembly elections, citing Sattar's alleged threats against BJP workers and actions that undermine the party. Sattar, who has switched affiliations multiple times, is now contesting from Sillod as a Shiv Sena candidate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:55 IST
Political Rift in Sillod: BJP Refuses to Support Shiv Sena Candidate
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are rising in Maharashtra as the local BJP unit has resolved not to campaign for their ally Shiv Sena's candidate, Abdul Sattar, in the upcoming assembly elections. Sattar, contesting from the Sillod seat, has been accused of making threats against BJP members, stirring a political rift between the allies.

City BJP president Kamlesh Kataria has alleged that Sattar, who serves as the state Minorities Development Minister, has made provocative statements about 'finishing' the BJP in Sillod, while also participating in campaigns opposing BJP interests in previous elections.

Sattar, formerly with the Congress, has a complex political history, having changed his political allegiance to the undivided Shiv Sena before joining the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance with BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP has prioritized national interest over supporting Sattar in this local contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024