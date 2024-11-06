Political Rift in Sillod: BJP Refuses to Support Shiv Sena Candidate

Tensions are rising in Maharashtra as the local BJP unit has resolved not to campaign for their ally Shiv Sena's candidate, Abdul Sattar, in the upcoming assembly elections. Sattar, contesting from the Sillod seat, has been accused of making threats against BJP members, stirring a political rift between the allies.

City BJP president Kamlesh Kataria has alleged that Sattar, who serves as the state Minorities Development Minister, has made provocative statements about 'finishing' the BJP in Sillod, while also participating in campaigns opposing BJP interests in previous elections.

Sattar, formerly with the Congress, has a complex political history, having changed his political allegiance to the undivided Shiv Sena before joining the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Despite being part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance with BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP, the BJP has prioritized national interest over supporting Sattar in this local contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)