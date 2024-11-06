Left Menu

Opposition Leader Criticizes TMC Government Over Journalist's Arrest

Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal's Opposition Leader, condemned the arrest of journalist Ananyo Gupta by the TMC government, alleging suppression of free press. The journalist was detained for reporting on vandalism at a Kali Puja Pandal, sparking controversy over freedom of expression and religious sensitivities in the state.

06-11-2024
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has sharply criticized the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Mamata Banerjee, following the arrest of journalist Ananyo Gupta.

The journalist was detained for documenting vandalism at a Kali Puja Pandal in Dakshindari, Kolkata, where he highlighted police negligence during a peaceful procession. Adhikari voiced his concerns on platform X, stressing the threats to the free press and Sanatan Dharma amidst the state's current turmoil.

In his statements, Adhikari underscored incidents of desecration and unrest in the area, alleging that Gupta's arrest was a deliberate suppression of voices critical of the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

