Madhya Pradesh's Political Shift: Rawat's Ride to Development
Narendra Singh Tomar, MP assembly speaker, endorses Ramniwas Rawat, BJP's candidate in Vijaypur bypoll, promoting development and criticizing Congress' past governance. Rawat, now state forest minister, crossed over to BJP from Congress, aiming to resolve pressing local issues alongside BJP.
Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar advocated for BJP’s Vijaypur bypoll candidate, Ramniwas Rawat, promoting him as a harbinger of development and urging voters not to support what he called Congress' 'Loot Express.'
Addressing a public gathering, Tomar encouraged the electorate to support Rawat in the upcoming November 13 bypoll in Sheopur district, emphasizing Rawat’s commitment to continuous regional development.
The Vijaypur seat opened up following Rawat's resignation from Congress to join BJP, where he now serves as the state’s forest minister. Tomar highlighted this alliance as a powerful change, urging voters to grant Rawat a decisive victory.
