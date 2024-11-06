Left Menu

Florida's Abortion Rights Proposal Falls Short: A Significant Setback

Florida's proposal to amend the state constitution to guarantee abortion rights did not reach the necessary 60% vote threshold, marking the first failed measure since the end of the federal right to abortion. Despite 57% voter approval, the sixth-week abortion ban remains in effect.

06-11-2024
In a significant electoral outcome, Florida's proposal to amend its state constitution to ensure abortion rights fell short of the crucial 60% vote threshold, according to projections from Edison Research on Tuesday. This marks the first such measure to not pass since the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision in 2022 to end the constitutional right to abortion.

While the proposed amendment gained support from 57% of voters with 95% of votes counted, it fell short of the required supermajority, thus maintaining the ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. Anti-abortion groups celebrated the result, with leaders framing it as a notable win for their cause. Meanwhile, supporters of abortion rights noted the majority backing and committed to continuing their advocacy efforts.

The rejection comes amidst a backdrop of nationwide electoral battles over abortion rights, with similar measures projected to pass in states like Arizona and New York. The federal court's previous overturning of Roe v. Wade has led to a fragmented legal landscape dominating political dialogues, including significant influence on the Democratic Party's strategies in state elections.

