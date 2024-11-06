Unique Electoral Systems: Nebraska and Maine's Divergent Approach

In a departure from the norm, Nebraska and Maine have set themselves apart in the allocation of electoral votes, adopting systems that diverge from the winner-takes-all approach followed by 48 states and Washington, D.C.

In the 2024 election, these states split their electoral votes between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, altering the usual dynamic. Nebraska awarded four electoral votes to Trump, while Harris secured a crucial vote from Omaha's 2nd Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Maine saw Trump maintain his hold on the 2nd District for the third straight election, although Harris captured the state's remaining votes. Such allocations have strategic implications in national presidential races.

(With inputs from agencies.)