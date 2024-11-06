Left Menu

Giorgia Meloni Congratulates Trump on Election Claim

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Donald Trump on his claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. She emphasized the unshakeable alliance between Italy and the United States and expressed confidence in strengthening the strategic bond between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:59 IST
Giorgia Meloni Congratulates Trump on Election Claim
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has extended her congratulations to Donald Trump following his self-proclaimed victory in the United States presidential election.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Meloni highlighted the enduring alliance between Italy and the U.S.

She expressed confidence in the mutual strategic bond, anticipating its further strengthening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024