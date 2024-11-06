Giorgia Meloni Congratulates Trump on Election Claim
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated Donald Trump on his claimed victory in the U.S. presidential election. She emphasized the unshakeable alliance between Italy and the United States and expressed confidence in strengthening the strategic bond between the two nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:59 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has extended her congratulations to Donald Trump following his self-proclaimed victory in the United States presidential election.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Meloni highlighted the enduring alliance between Italy and the U.S.
She expressed confidence in the mutual strategic bond, anticipating its further strengthening.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement