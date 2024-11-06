Left Menu

Modi Congratulates Trump for Historic Comeback

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Donald Trump on his historic victory in the US presidential elections. Modi expresses eagerness to rekindle their collaboration for strengthening the India-US partnership. Trump, set to receive 270 electoral votes, blocks Kamala Harris' chances, marking a significant political comeback.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to former President Donald Trump on his remarkable triumph in the US presidential elections. Celebrating what many are calling a historic comeback, Modi emphasized his anticipation in renewing the collaborative efforts that bolster the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

Trump, who appears to be on the brink of securing the presidency with an estimated 270 electoral college votes, has effectively halted Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' potential path to victory. This electoral performance underscores a striking return to American political forefront for Trump, akin to one of the most notable comebacks in recent history.

Expressing his sentiments via a post on platform X, Modi conveyed, 'Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US partnership.' Modi also shared images from past meetings with Trump, who previously led the US from 2016 to 2020.

