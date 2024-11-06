Zelenskiy Congratulates Trump: A 'Just Peace' for Ukraine?

In a swift diplomatic gesture, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. election victory, praising Trump's 'peace through strength' approach for its potential to foster peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of rapidly building ties with the incoming administration, stressing hopes for strong U.S. leadership.

Amid Kyiv's streets, the anticipation is high, with citizens expressing hope Trump fulfills his promise to end the ongoing conflict swiftly, as uncertainty looms over the war's future direction.

