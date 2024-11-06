Left Menu

Zelenskiy Congratulates Trump: A 'Just Peace' for Ukraine?

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quickly congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. election win, praising Trump's 'peace through strength' for potentially bringing peace to Ukraine. The move aimed to solidify ties with the incoming administration amid uncertainty over Trump's impact on the ongoing war with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:34 IST
Zelenskiy Congratulates Trump: A 'Just Peace' for Ukraine?
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

In a swift diplomatic gesture, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. election victory, praising Trump's 'peace through strength' approach for its potential to foster peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of rapidly building ties with the incoming administration, stressing hopes for strong U.S. leadership.

Amid Kyiv's streets, the anticipation is high, with citizens expressing hope Trump fulfills his promise to end the ongoing conflict swiftly, as uncertainty looms over the war's future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024