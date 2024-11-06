Zelenskiy Congratulates Trump: A 'Just Peace' for Ukraine?
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy quickly congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. election win, praising Trump's 'peace through strength' for potentially bringing peace to Ukraine. The move aimed to solidify ties with the incoming administration amid uncertainty over Trump's impact on the ongoing war with Russia.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:34 IST
In a swift diplomatic gesture, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated Donald Trump on his U.S. election victory, praising Trump's 'peace through strength' approach for its potential to foster peace in Ukraine.
Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of rapidly building ties with the incoming administration, stressing hopes for strong U.S. leadership.
Amid Kyiv's streets, the anticipation is high, with citizens expressing hope Trump fulfills his promise to end the ongoing conflict swiftly, as uncertainty looms over the war's future direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
I look forward to extensive discussions on wide range of subjects: PM Modi on travelling to Russia to attend BRICS Summit.
Political Shake-Up: Former BJP Stalwarts Join Jharkhand's JMM
Neymar's Triumph: Al-Hilal's Thrilling Victory in AFC Champions League
Andrey Rublev Improves ATP Finals Prospects with Swiss Indoors Victory
Hyundai Motor India's IPO Faces Lukewarm Retail Response