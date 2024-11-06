Left Menu

Activist Manoj Jarange's Strategic Withdrawal Preserves Maratha Unity

Quota activist Manoj Jarange announced his decision to withdraw from the Maharashtra assembly elections to prevent division among the Maratha community. His strategic retreat aims to keep the campaign for Maratha reservation alive, while a final decision on supporting specific candidates will be made closer to the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:25 IST
Activist Manoj Jarange's Strategic Withdrawal Preserves Maratha Unity
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, activist Manoj Jarange has decided to withdraw from contesting in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, a decision he claims will prevent the division of the Maratha community. By staying out of the political fray, Jarange intends to keep the focus on securing Maratha reservation.

Jarange, who had previously identified constituencies for potential support or opposition, revealed on a Marathi news channel that he will not field or support any candidates. This decision, he believes, keeps the reservation fight alive while they decide which candidates to support to influence the political landscape in the closing stages of the election.

Sharad Pawar of the NCP (SP) welcomed Jarange's decision, noting it could have inadvertently aided the BJP had Jarange pursued his campaign. Pawar emphasized that Jarange's withdrawal benefits the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, amidst ongoing discussions on Maratha reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024