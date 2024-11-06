Activist Manoj Jarange's Strategic Withdrawal Preserves Maratha Unity

In a strategic move, activist Manoj Jarange has decided to withdraw from contesting in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, a decision he claims will prevent the division of the Maratha community. By staying out of the political fray, Jarange intends to keep the focus on securing Maratha reservation.

Jarange, who had previously identified constituencies for potential support or opposition, revealed on a Marathi news channel that he will not field or support any candidates. This decision, he believes, keeps the reservation fight alive while they decide which candidates to support to influence the political landscape in the closing stages of the election.

Sharad Pawar of the NCP (SP) welcomed Jarange's decision, noting it could have inadvertently aided the BJP had Jarange pursued his campaign. Pawar emphasized that Jarange's withdrawal benefits the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, amidst ongoing discussions on Maratha reservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)