Activist Manoj Jarange's Strategic Withdrawal Preserves Maratha Unity
Quota activist Manoj Jarange announced his decision to withdraw from the Maharashtra assembly elections to prevent division among the Maratha community. His strategic retreat aims to keep the campaign for Maratha reservation alive, while a final decision on supporting specific candidates will be made closer to the polls.
In a strategic move, activist Manoj Jarange has decided to withdraw from contesting in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, a decision he claims will prevent the division of the Maratha community. By staying out of the political fray, Jarange intends to keep the focus on securing Maratha reservation.
Jarange, who had previously identified constituencies for potential support or opposition, revealed on a Marathi news channel that he will not field or support any candidates. This decision, he believes, keeps the reservation fight alive while they decide which candidates to support to influence the political landscape in the closing stages of the election.
Sharad Pawar of the NCP (SP) welcomed Jarange's decision, noting it could have inadvertently aided the BJP had Jarange pursued his campaign. Pawar emphasized that Jarange's withdrawal benefits the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, amidst ongoing discussions on Maratha reservation.
