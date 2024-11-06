Left Menu

Shifting Tides: US Foreign Policy's New Cautious Era Looms

India's foreign minister highlights a long-term trend of caution in U.S. foreign policy. Despite U.S. elections, this cautious stance, which began under Barack Obama, is expected to continue. The minister emphasizes the importance of national consideration in analyzing U.S. policies rather than merely focusing on administrative ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 15:42 IST
India's Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has observed a long-term trend towards caution in U.S. foreign commitments. Speaking in Canberra during the U.S. election period, Jaishankar noted that this cautious approach likely began under President Obama and has persisted through successive administrations.

Jaishankar pointed out that President Trump's rhetoric may be more direct about this cautious trend. He emphasized that it is crucial to assess U.S. policies on a national level rather than just through the lens of the current administration's ideology.

In a discussion with foreign ministers from Australia and New Zealand, Jaishankar projected that India's relationship with the U.S. will strengthen, while all mentioned the need for their countries to help shape a cooperative global environment amid rising protectionism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

