Netanyahu Celebrates Return of Trump: A New Chapter in US-Israel Relations

In a wave of optimism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his followers are cheering the idea of Donald Trump returning to the White House. A leader within the settler movement praised Trump as an ally who would provide unwavering support, with Netanyahu dubbing it 'history's greatest comeback.'

Netanyahu highlighted that Trump's potential return offers a rejuvenated start for American politics and renews the robust alliance between Israel and the United States. Meanwhile, the Palestinian group Hamas calls for an end to the U.S.'s continuous support for Israel, advocating that Trump should learn from the errors of President Joe Biden's administration.

The prospect of Trump's leadership is relieving for Netanyahu's coalition, strained by discord with Biden over Middle Eastern conflicts. Trump's first term notably aligned with Netanyahu's goals, recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. However, tensions remain high, illustrated by a recent rocket attack from Lebanon to Israel's shores.

