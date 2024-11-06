Trump's Election Triumph Jolts U.S. Treasury Yields

U.S. Treasuries saw a significant decline on Wednesday, resulting in a sharp increase in yields, as Donald Trump appeared poised to win a second term as president. His potential victory could lead to tax cuts and tariff hikes that may expand the deficit and drive inflation higher, impacting economic policies.

As Fox News projected Trump's victory over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential contest, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked, recording an 18 basis point rise to 4.471%, its highest since July. The surge reflects a shift as Republicans seemed to gain control of the Senate with a close race for the House of Representatives.

The surge in yields may influence the Federal Reserve's future rate decisions, complicating its monetary policy. Investors, referred to as 'bond vigilantes,' are selling off government debt over concerns of increased borrowing costs. The elections also saw the potential for prolonged uncertainty as close House races remain undecided, with both Trump and Harris expected to drive budget deficits upwards.

