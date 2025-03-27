Trump Rallies Support for Senate Allies with Bold Endorsements

Former President Donald Trump offered resounding endorsements for three U.S. Senators seeking re-election, proudly recognizing their steadfast loyalty to both him and his political agenda. Trump's backing came via statements on Truth Social, an online platform, where he commended the legislators for their dedicated service and alignment with his policies.

Among those endorsed was Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, whom Trump lauded for his diligent work as Senate Budget Committee Chair. Trump's appraisal highlighted Graham's efforts towards economic growth, tax reductions, border security, and safeguarding Second Amendment rights, expressing complete support, saying, "Lindsey Graham has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election -- HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN."

Trump further voiced support for Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, depicting her as an "America First Warrior" due to her promising endeavors in promoting the U.S. as the "Crypto Capital of the World." He commended her initiatives in economic enhancement, deregulation, and her advocacy for farmers, ranchers, and energy producers. Trump's endorsement extended to Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, recognized for his efforts in economic revitalization, securing the border, and restoring energy dominance. Trump's powerful endorsements underscore his objective to marshal support for political allies prior to forthcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)