Trump's Unprecedented Political Comeback: A Force to Reckon With

Donald J. Trump, the former U.S. President, is on the brink of a historic political resurgence just four years after losing to Joe Biden. Despite enduring several legal battles and surviving assassination attempts, Trump's pathway to a second term appears almost sealed.

In a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican leader is poised to reclaim the White House. Trump's resurgence, following his party's formal nomination at the Republican National Convention, is remarkable as he becomes the first ex-president to run again after a felony conviction.

Throughout his campaign, Trump vowed to heal the nation and tackle key concerns like economic recovery and immigration, while leveraging relentless rhetoric against Harris, capturing the attention of middle-class voters facing inflation and price hikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)