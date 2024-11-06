Germany's Commitment to Transatlantic Relations

Germany has reaffirmed its position as a steadfast transatlantic ally for the incoming administration in the United States under President Donald Trump. Chancellor Olaf Scholz made this assertion in a televised statement, highlighting the need for Berlin to establish a strong relationship moving forward.

Scholz acknowledged that significant changes are anticipated under a government led by Trump, emphasizing, "Many things will certainly be different." In response to these anticipated changes, Scholz reiterated Germany's role as a reliable partner in transatlantic relations.

Furthermore, the Chancellor stressed the necessity for the European Union to maintain unity and solidarity. Scholz stated that he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to reinforce the importance of a cohesive EU strategy, underscoring Germany's dedication to European unity and cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)