Iranian Reactions to Trump's Return as U.S. President

Donald Trump's surprising win in the U.S. presidential election has sparked a gamut of emotions among Iranians. For some, it raises concerns over possible war risks and economic challenges, while others hope his aggressive approach might ignite political reform in Iran.

Several Iranians expressed their apprehension about Trump's historical policy of 'maximum pressure,' fearing it could lead to increased sanctions and tensions with Israel. However, despite their private worries, Iranian leadership publicly downplays any changes in U.S.-Tehran relations.

The core fear among Iranian authorities is that Trump might embolden Israeli action against Iran's nuclear establishments, but secret diplomatic negotiations haven't been ruled out. As the region braces for potential shifts, the possibility of peace or conflict teeters delicately in the balance.

