Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Controversy: Dual Allegiances Under Scrutiny

The Delhi High Court is involved in a legal dispute regarding Rahul Gandhi's citizenship status. A PIL filed by BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir in the Allahabad High Court overlaps with Subramanian Swamy's plea for Gandhi's citizenship cancellation. A CBI investigation is underway as the courts navigate jurisdictional complexities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:32 IST
The Delhi High Court was informed that a CBI investigation has commenced regarding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's citizenship status. The dispute arose from a PIL filed in the Allahabad High Court by Karnataka BJP worker S Vignesh Shishir.

Fearing conflicting legal outcomes, the Delhi High Court, led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, instructed Shishir to provide a detailed affidavit. This development follows a plea by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking action from the Ministry of Home Affairs to revoke Gandhi's Indian citizenship.

Swamy insists that his case, filed through Satya Sabharwal, differs from Shishir's, attributing it to a possible dual citizenship claim where Gandhi allegedly holds British citizenship. The matter remains contentious, with both Delhi and Allahabad courts set to scrutinize overlapping claims and evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

