Sachin Pilot Highlights Strategic India-US Ties Amid Trump's Historic Win
Sachin Pilot, India's Congress leader, congratulates Donald Trump on his US presidential victory, emphasizing the resilience of bipartisan India-US relations. Both the historical ties and strong democratic foundations of India and the US support a strategic partnership. Leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, express hopes for continued strength in bilateral relations.
In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, Congress leader Sachin Pilot extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential race. Asserting the enduring resilience of India-US ties, Pilot emphasized that the relationship transcends individual political figures, being anchored in bipartisan support.
Pilot, a former union minister, reflected on the historical connections between the two countries, noting that India's status as the largest democracy and America's as the oldest, contribute to a robust bilateral relationship. He expressed confidence that Trump would adopt a positive approach to issues affecting the two nations.
Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also conveyed their congratulations. Modi took to social media, expressing optimism about strengthening the India-US partnership, while Gandhi wished Trump success in his second term. Trump's win marked a rare historical occurrence, as he becomes the first president in over a century to serve non-consecutive terms.
