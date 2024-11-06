Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Highlights Strategic India-US Ties Amid Trump's Historic Win

Sachin Pilot, India's Congress leader, congratulates Donald Trump on his US presidential victory, emphasizing the resilience of bipartisan India-US relations. Both the historical ties and strong democratic foundations of India and the US support a strategic partnership. Leaders, including PM Narendra Modi, express hopes for continued strength in bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:13 IST
Sachin Pilot Highlights Strategic India-US Ties Amid Trump's Historic Win
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gesture of diplomatic goodwill, Congress leader Sachin Pilot extended congratulations to Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential race. Asserting the enduring resilience of India-US ties, Pilot emphasized that the relationship transcends individual political figures, being anchored in bipartisan support.

Pilot, a former union minister, reflected on the historical connections between the two countries, noting that India's status as the largest democracy and America's as the oldest, contribute to a robust bilateral relationship. He expressed confidence that Trump would adopt a positive approach to issues affecting the two nations.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also conveyed their congratulations. Modi took to social media, expressing optimism about strengthening the India-US partnership, while Gandhi wished Trump success in his second term. Trump's win marked a rare historical occurrence, as he becomes the first president in over a century to serve non-consecutive terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024