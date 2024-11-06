Trump's Stunning Political Comeback: A New Era Begins

In a stunning political comeback, Donald Trump has won the United States presidential election, securing his return to the White House four years after being voted out. World leaders have extended their congratulations as they brace for the potential changes in U.S. foreign policy.

Trump's victory has been marked by a sharp surge in stocks related to his media company and other domestic-focused businesses, indicating market expectations for increased economic growth. His win, achieved through a key victory in Wisconsin, has reignited discussions across financial markets and political circles.

The election has not only positioned Trump as a major force in U.S. politics but also has crucial implications for his proposed foreign policies, including his stance on Russia, China, and immigration. The former president's plans for mass deportations and sweeping tariffs are particularly under scrutiny as he sets to implement his agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)