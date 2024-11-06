CM Yogi Adityanath Renames Mughal Museum to Honor Maratha Legacy

During a rally in Amravati, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the renaming of the Mughal Museum in Agra to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Museum. Highlighting the Maratha leader's defiance against Aurangzeb, CM Yogi emphasized the importance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a symbol of Indian heritage.

CM Yogi recounted his initial visit to Agra in 2017, questioning the relevance of Mughal influences in India. He firmly stated, 'We declared that India is connected to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Rename this museum. It should stand as a symbol of the Marathas and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.'

In his address, CM Yogi also urged voters to reject divisive politics, saying, 'Do not divide; those who divided were cut down; unity is a virtue.' As Maharashtra gears up for its assembly elections on November 20, the opposition MVA coalition is set to challenge the ruling Mahayuti alliance, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)