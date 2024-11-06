Congress Restructures Himachal Unit Amidst Factionalism

In a bold restructuring move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee of Himachal Pradesh along with its district and block units. This development marks a strategic decision to revamp the party's hierarchy in the state.

The overhaul comes against the backdrop of notable factionalism within the Himachal Congress, which was particularly evident during the February Rajya Sabha elections. This internal strife led to a significant setback when some Congress MLAs defected, resulting in the loss of the Congress nominee to a BJP candidate.

Interestingly, this dissolution follows the appointment of outgoing state president Pratibha Singh, wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, to the Congress Working Committee. Speculations are rife about potential candidates for the new leadership, with ministers Anirudh Singh and Harshvardhan Chauhan among the frontrunners.

(With inputs from agencies.)