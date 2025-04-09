Kharge Criticizes BJP's Alleged Election 'Fraud' at AICC Session

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, issued a scathing critique of the BJP at the AICC session, alleging electoral fraud in the Maharashtra assembly polls and emphasizing the need to revert to ballot paper voting.

He accused Prime Minister Modi's administration of eroding democracy and aligning with crony capitalists, while also criticizing the management of constitutional institutions and the government's handling of parliamentary sessions.

Kharge urged for a nationwide caste census, condemned the government's resource allocation practices, and announced plans for restructuring and empowering local Congress committees.

(With inputs from agencies.)