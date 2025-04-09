Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes BJP's Alleged Election 'Fraud' at AICC Session

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the BJP for alleged electoral fraud in the Maharashtra assembly polls and called for a return to ballot paper voting. He accused the Modi government of undermining democracy and favoring crony capitalism, while also advocating for a nationwide caste census and political reforms within Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:52 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress President, issued a scathing critique of the BJP at the AICC session, alleging electoral fraud in the Maharashtra assembly polls and emphasizing the need to revert to ballot paper voting.

He accused Prime Minister Modi's administration of eroding democracy and aligning with crony capitalists, while also criticizing the management of constitutional institutions and the government's handling of parliamentary sessions.

Kharge urged for a nationwide caste census, condemned the government's resource allocation practices, and announced plans for restructuring and empowering local Congress committees.

