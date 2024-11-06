Left Menu

Political Rhetoric and Gender Drama: Tensions Rise Amidst Election Campaigns

Amidst election campaigns, SP's Dimple Yadav accuses BJP of divisive rhetoric, while BJP's Smriti Irani criticizes INDI Alliance for derogatory remarks against women. Tensions escalate in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as allegations of disrespectful comments surface, highlighting issues of women's representation and political accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:53 IST
Political Rhetoric and Gender Drama: Tensions Rise Amidst Election Campaigns
SP leader Dimnple Yadav. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent campaign speech, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, accusing them of using inflammatory rhetoric to sow division and secure votes. Yadav highlighted the growing awareness among the populace that despite the polarizing speeches pulling in votes, crucial promises, including employment and justice, remain unfulfilled.

Yadav, expressing optimism about her party's prospects, remarked, "There is enthusiasm among workers... I am confident we will win the Karhal seat decisively," as reported by ANI. In a parallel narrative, BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani launched a vehement critique against the INDI alliance, lambasting its leaders for offensive remarks directed at women.

Addressing ANI, Irani pointed out instances from Jharkhand and Maharashtra where female candidates faced derogatory comments from INDI bloc leaders. "Instead of lowering themselves, they should engage in substantive debates on current issues alongside NDA alliance women candidates," Irani asserted. She questioned the INDI bloc's potential for positive change, contrasting their behavior with PM Modi's enactment of the 33% reservation bill.

Adding to the contentious atmosphere in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC lambasted Sunil Raut for his comments, asserting her stature as a seasoned political advocate for women's rights. The controversy ignited when Arvind Sawant allegedly referred to Shaina as "imported maal," sparking a backlash over gender insensitivity and political maneuvering.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, BJP's Sita Soren faced derogation from Congress leader Irfan Ansari. Amid emotional remarks, Soren declared the tribal community's intention to bar Ansari from their villages. She stands as BJP's contender against Ansari, the INDIA bloc candidate, in the Jamtara constituency, with allegations adding fuel to an already heated electoral contest. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

