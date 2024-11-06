Kamala Harris: A Trailblazing Journey to Vice Presidency

More than a decade ago, Kamala Harris was heralded as a 'female Obama,' but her journey toward the presidency ended when she lost to Republican Donald Trump. Yet, her candidacy has fueled the aspirations of women in politics.

As the first woman, African-American, and Indian-American to hold the vice presidency, Harris has consistently broken barriers throughout her career, from serving as San Francisco's district attorney to being California's attorney general.

Born to immigrant parents, Harris defines herself as simply 'American.' Her diverse heritage and upbringing have been pivotal in shaping her political identity and contributions. Her role as vice president has been significant, marked by a record-setting number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)