Left Menu

Kamala Harris: A Trailblazing Journey to Vice Presidency

Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrant parents, has carved her path through various political firsts, becoming the U.S.'s first female, African-American, and Indian-American Vice President. Though her bid for presidency fell short, her achievements continue to inspire women and minorities in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:17 IST
Kamala Harris: A Trailblazing Journey to Vice Presidency
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

More than a decade ago, Kamala Harris was heralded as a 'female Obama,' but her journey toward the presidency ended when she lost to Republican Donald Trump. Yet, her candidacy has fueled the aspirations of women in politics.

As the first woman, African-American, and Indian-American to hold the vice presidency, Harris has consistently broken barriers throughout her career, from serving as San Francisco's district attorney to being California's attorney general.

Born to immigrant parents, Harris defines herself as simply 'American.' Her diverse heritage and upbringing have been pivotal in shaping her political identity and contributions. Her role as vice president has been significant, marked by a record-setting number of tie-breaking votes in the Senate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024