Jammu & Kashmir Assembly's Call for Special Status Sparks Political Clash

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution urging the Centre to restore the region's special status, causing uproar and protests by BJP members. The resolution, passed without debate, highlighted the need for dialogue with elected representatives to restore constitutional guarantees, amidst political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heated parliamentary scenes, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday demanding the restoration of the region's special status. The motion, pushing for constitutional guarantees, was lauded by local political entities but sparked vehement opposition from BJP members, resulting in a tumultuous session.

The resolution was introduced to address concerns over the unilateral revocation of special status in 2019, emphasizing the need for discussions between Jammu and Kashmir's elected representatives and the central government. The Speaker's decision to proceed with a voice vote led to uproarious protests, with the session being repeatedly interrupted by dissenting BJP MLAs.

As tensions escalated, BJP members accused the resolution of having been collated without adequate debate or public mandate, leading to raucous criticisms and dramatic disruptions in the assembly. The ruling National Conference described the resolution as a fulfillment of their political manifesto, while opposition members continued to challenge its legitimacy.

