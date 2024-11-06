Pappu Yadav Rallies for Jharkhand Alliance Against 'Capitalist' BJP
Independent MP Pappu Yadav expressed confidence in the re-election of the JMM-led alliance government in Jharkhand, citing the influence of Rahul Gandhi's ideology and Hemant Soren's development model. Yadav criticized the BJP's capitalist agenda and requested election monitoring for Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
In a press conference held at Congress Bhawan, Bihar's Independent MP Pappu Yadav declared support for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance government, emphasizing the guiding principles of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the development strategies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Yadav accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to establish a government in Jharkhand that primarily serves capitalists, sidelining the interests of tribals, Dalits, and minorities. He assured that the existing alliance would be reelected in the upcoming elections.
The Independent MP also took aim at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, involved in the BJP's election efforts in Jharkhand, by highlighting corruption allegations against him and urging the Election Commission to conduct thorough inspections during Sarma's visits to the state.
