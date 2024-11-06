Karnataka's Waqf Land Controversy: Political Drama or Policy Conflict?

Karnataka Minister MB Patil has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of engaging in 'political drama' amid a heated dispute concerning the designation of Waqf properties. Patil stated that the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) chairman is set to visit Vijayapura to investigate the matter further.

The Minister referenced a 2019 statement by then-Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, highlighting that GIS mapping of Waqf properties was underway to digitize them fully. He questioned the BJP's current stance as a reversal of their earlier policies.

The chairman of the JPC, Jagdambika Pal, is scheduled to meet with protesting farmers in Karnataka. This follows a controversy over land designated as Waqf property, which has led to protests by BJP leaders and allegations against the current government for issuing incorrect notices.

Many farmers remain unaware of changes to their land records and fear losing ancestral lands. In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered the cessation and withdrawal of these notices, acknowledging errors during a public gathering.

As debates intensify, both the BJP and state government accuse each other of politicizing the Waqf property issue, raising concerns about the impact on local farmers and landowners.

