Chhattisgarh: Baghel Criticizes BJP's Allegations of Urban Naxalism

Chhattisgarh's Congress leader and former Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel, has openly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its recent accusations of 'urban naxalism' in the state. In a discussion with ANI, Baghel underscored Chhattisgarh's pivotal role in India's constitutional development and its rich history of social reform.

Baghel noted that the values of equality and justice that underpin the Constitution were crafted in the region, influenced by figures like Jyotirao Phule, Mahatma Gandhi, and B.R. Ambedkar. He challenged BJP leaders on their claims of urban naxalism, questioning why no action has been taken if such activities are known to them.

Echoing viewpoints from fellow Congress leaders, Baghel argued that the wealth and development of the nation should not be concentrated in the hands of a few, aligning with Rahul Gandhi's advocacy for widespread equity. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's political climate remains tense as Congress leaders like Vijay Wadettiwar respond to BJP criticisms, insisting that dismissive comments about Congress initiatives further insult social organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)