Netanyahu Congratulates Trump on Election Victory

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reached out to Donald Trump to extend his congratulations following Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. This was confirmed by Netanyahu's office on Wednesday.

Netanyahu's office described the conversation between the two leaders as warm and cordial. During their call, they discussed pressing issues, notably the Iranian threat, and emphasized the importance of cooperation to bolster Israel's security.

The dialogue between Netanyahu and Trump signifies the ongoing relationship and diplomatic interactions between the two nations amid significant geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)