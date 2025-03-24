Security Forces Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Arms Seizure

In a decisive effort to quell insurgent activities, security forces moved into Manipur's Bishnupur district on March 23, capturing three key members of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro). The operation marked significant progress in the regional battle against militant groups.

The detentions of Oinam Abung Meitei, Yumlembam Romesh Singh, and RK Navy Meitei, all secured in the Kumbi Terakhong area, were integral to the seizure of a notable cache of weaponry. The confiscated arsenal included a .303 Light Machine Gun, several magazines, various live rounds, and more controversial items such as grenade components and mobile phones.

This raid was part of a broader initiative by authorities to crack down on insurgency, which saw multiple arrests across Manipur, especially after the President's rule was enforced in February. These actions underscore the ongoing conflict following last year's protests by the All Tribals Students Union against Meitei community's Scheduled Tribe status bid.

