Left Menu

Security Forces Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Arms Seizure

In Manipur's Bishnupur district, security forces arrested three members of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, recovering a large arms cache. The operation, part of a larger crackdown on insurgency, followed numerous arrests and seizures across the state, highlighting ongoing tensions and efforts to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:13 IST
Security Forces Crackdown in Manipur: Major Arrests and Arms Seizure
Security forces arrest three active cadres of proscribed insurgent group in Bishnupur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive effort to quell insurgent activities, security forces moved into Manipur's Bishnupur district on March 23, capturing three key members of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-Pro). The operation marked significant progress in the regional battle against militant groups.

The detentions of Oinam Abung Meitei, Yumlembam Romesh Singh, and RK Navy Meitei, all secured in the Kumbi Terakhong area, were integral to the seizure of a notable cache of weaponry. The confiscated arsenal included a .303 Light Machine Gun, several magazines, various live rounds, and more controversial items such as grenade components and mobile phones.

This raid was part of a broader initiative by authorities to crack down on insurgency, which saw multiple arrests across Manipur, especially after the President's rule was enforced in February. These actions underscore the ongoing conflict following last year's protests by the All Tribals Students Union against Meitei community's Scheduled Tribe status bid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025