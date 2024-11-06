Left Menu

Jharkhand Polls: School Closures and Promises of Change

In the countdown to the Jharkhand Assembly elections, JMM candidate Kalpana Soren criticized BJP for school closures during its rule and highlighted initiatives under CM Hemant Soren. Amidst these, the INDIA bloc released a seven-point guarantee manifesto with significant socio-economic promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:35 IST
JMM leader Kalpana Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, Kalpana Soren of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party, alleging that thousands of government schools were closed during BJP's tenure starting in 2014.

Addressing voters in Sonahatu, she questioned the BJP's governance, stating, 'They were in power for 20 years, what did they do?' She accused them of regressing the state under the guise of a 'double-engine government.'

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has unveiled a joint manifesto ahead of the polls. The alliance committed to seven socio-economic guarantees, including affordable LPG cylinders, jobs, and education policies, with Chief Minister Hemant Soren at the forefront of the promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

