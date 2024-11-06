Strengthening Bharat: Modi Government's Zero-Tolerance Stance on Terrorism
The Modi government is committed to a terror-free India through a zero-tolerance policy. An anti-terror conference starting Thursday will enhance coordination among agencies. The event focuses on legal, technical, and security synergies to combat terrorism and foster cooperation for national security.
- Country:
- India
The Modi government reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism with a zero-tolerance policy, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He emphasized this commitment on Wednesday, highlighting the government's unwavering stance towards a terror-free India.
Shah announced an upcoming two-day anti-terror conference, set to begin on Thursday, intended to bolster coordination among various security agencies. This annual conference, a pivotal meeting for operational forces, technical and legal experts, will delve into issues affecting national security, exploring threats and strategies to counter terrorism.
The event aims to develop synergies among stakeholders and create channels for coordinated action. Deliberations will cover prosecution frameworks, legal cooperation, and innovations in technology pertinent to counter-terrorism. Senior police officers, central agency representatives, and experts in law, forensics, and technology will be key participants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Paris Conference Aims to Aid Lebanon Amid Global Discord
French foreign minister says conference for Lebanon raised $1 billion in pledges for humanitarian aid, military support, reports AP.
Saudi Arabia's Investment Conference: Bridging Global Finance Amid Turmoil
Israeli Strike Intensifies Amid Paris Peace Conference for Lebanon
India Champions National Priorities at UN Biodiversity Conference