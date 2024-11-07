Trump's Spectacular Political Comeback: A Historic Return to the White House

In a shocking political comeback, Donald Trump won a second term in the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris amid a divided nation. His victory comes four years after being evicted from the White House, marking a historic return, despite assassination attempts and criminal charges.

Trump secured 292 electoral votes compared to Harris's 224, clinching victory in pivotal battlegrounds like Wisconsin. The campaign revealed stark differences in their agendas, with Trump highlighting economic issues and immigration while Harris pushed for change.

World leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended congratulations. Trump's return signifies a historic moment, reminiscent of Grover Cleveland, and has sent ripples throughout the political world.

(With inputs from agencies.)