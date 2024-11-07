Indian Americans Celebrate Trump's Re-election, Anticipate Strengthened US-India Relations

Prominent Indian Americans have openly celebrated the re-election of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States, viewing it as an opportunity to strengthen US-India relations and address significant bilateral issues.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated Trump, emphasizing a commitment to innovation and collaboration with the new administration. Similarly, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called for national unity and a peaceful transition of power.

Figures such as former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy praised the victory, viewing it as a promising era for America. The community highlights the potential for Indian Americans to play an integral role in advancing economic and diplomatic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)