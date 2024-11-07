Uddhav Thackeray's Vision: Free Education and Urban Revamp

Uddhav Thackeray has outlined a bold vision for Maharashtra's future with the launch of his party's manifesto ahead of the state assembly elections. Prominent in his promises is a commitment to provide free education for male students, alongside his pledge to stabilize the prices of essential items.

The manifesto, part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) broader strategy, also includes a controversial decision to halt the Dharavi redevelopment project, citing potential adverse impacts on Mumbai's landscape. This set of proposals is scheduled for launch alongside MVA's overall manifesto for the November 20 elections.

Thackeray's plans reflect a significant focus on urban policies, including a revised housing strategy to accommodate rapid urbanization. He affirmed that job creation remains a core objective, essential for steering Maharashtra towards a thriving future. The manifesto also promises to consider residents' perspectives in planning neighborhood developments.

