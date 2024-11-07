Indian Americans Celebrate Trump's Re-election as US-India Partnership Soars

Following the re-election of Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States, influential Indian Americans have shared their enthusiasm for reinforcing ties between the US and India.

Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, highlighted the era of American innovation, while Nikki Haley urged national unity and a smooth transition.

Vivek Ramaswamy, M R Rangaswami, and others, echoed a vision of strengthened bilateral ties and global leadership in addressing shared challenges.

