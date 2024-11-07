Chaos Erupts in J&K Assembly Over Special Status Resolution
A violent clash broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly between BJP MLAs and assembly marshals over a resolution on special status. Tensions escalated when opposition members stormed the well, leading to adjournments and evictions. Angry exchanges and protests continued throughout the parliamentary session.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos on Thursday when BJP MLAs clashed with marshals following a protest over the special status resolution. The unrest began after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered opposition members, who stormed the well, to be evicted.
The session witnessed several MLAs, including a woman BJP legislator, being forcibly removed as the assembly descended into turmoil. Opposition leader Sunil Sharma’s remarks further fueled tensions, leading to heated exchanges and physical confrontations within the chamber.
The controversy stems from the passage of a resolution reaffirming the special status and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir. The assembly demands a dialogue with the Indian government for the restoration of these provisions, balancing national unity with regional aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- assembly
- brawl
- BJP
- opposition
- special status
- protest
- eviction
- resolution
ALSO READ
Tensions Simmer in Budhni: BJP Supporters Demand Change in Candidate
Priyanka Gandhi's Political Debut Sparks BJP's 'Dynasty' Allegations
Political Shuffle: C P Yogeeshwara Switches from BJP to Congress
BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress ahead of Assembly by-polls in Karnataka.
JMM list shows they lack candidates for Jharkhand polls: Assam CM Himanta on BJP leaders joining state's ruling party.