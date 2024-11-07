Chaos Erupts in J&K Assembly Over Special Status Resolution

In a dramatic turn of events, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos on Thursday when BJP MLAs clashed with marshals following a protest over the special status resolution. The unrest began after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather ordered opposition members, who stormed the well, to be evicted.

The session witnessed several MLAs, including a woman BJP legislator, being forcibly removed as the assembly descended into turmoil. Opposition leader Sunil Sharma’s remarks further fueled tensions, leading to heated exchanges and physical confrontations within the chamber.

The controversy stems from the passage of a resolution reaffirming the special status and constitutional guarantees for Jammu and Kashmir. The assembly demands a dialogue with the Indian government for the restoration of these provisions, balancing national unity with regional aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)