Political Turmoil and International Developments: A Midday Overview

Key stories of the day include a ruckus in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Modi's call with Trump to strengthen US-India ties, and Uddhav Thackeray's manifesto release. Additionally, the European climate agency predicts 2024 will be the warmest year on record, sparking environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 13:12 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned following a fracas between BJP legislators and marshals over a contentious special status resolution. The speaker's decision to evict opposition members set off the confrontation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President-elect Donald Trump have pledged to bolster bilateral ties, addressing a wide range of sectors in their ongoing discussions. This commitment was reaffirmed in a recent phone call, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs.

On the environmental front, the European climate change agency, Copernicus, has projected that 2024 will likely become the warmest year on record, with temperatures surpassing the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, raising alarms over global warming.

