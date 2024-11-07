Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Congress Takes Bold Step to Restructure for Future Elections

The All India Congress Committee has dissolved all levels of the Himachal Pradesh Congress, aiming to reorganize and strengthen at the grassroots. State Chief Pratibha Singh emphasized creating an inclusive new executive that prioritizes committed leaders for upcoming electoral challenges, dismissing criticism of internal factionalism as baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move aimed at reorganization, the All India Congress Committee has dissolved all state, district, and block-level bodies of the Himachal Pradesh Congress. The restructuring follows a joint request by key leaders, including State Congress Chief Pratibha Singh and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Singh explained that the objective is to enhance the party's grassroots effectiveness ahead of upcoming electoral battles, as conveyed during a press briefing in Shimla.

Singh highlighted discussions with both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister as catalysts for the decision, which sought approval from the high command. She expressed gratitude for the central command's support, emphasizing the importance of forming an inclusive executive committee. This new body will focus on representing tribal people, OBCs, women, and Scheduled Castes, aiming to strengthen the party framework ahead of future elections.

Addressing BJP criticism, Singh denied allegations of internal discord, reaffirming a commitment to collective decision-making. She argued for replacing inactive senior members with dedicated, dynamic workers who prioritize party objectives. The upcoming formation of a new executive committee signals a significant shift in strategy, emphasizing inclusivity and strong leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

