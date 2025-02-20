Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: From Grassroots to Delhi's Top Office

Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi's chief minister, marking a significant return for the BJP after 26 years. Prime Minister Modi praised her grassroots journey, expressing confidence in her leadership. The event saw participation from senior BJP leaders, symbolizing a grand show of party strength.

Rekha Gupta has taken the oath as Delhi's chief minister, marking a historic return to power for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after more than 26 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations, citing Gupta's rise from grassroots activism and expressing confidence in her leadership.

Gupta, a first-time BJP MLA, was sworn in during a grand ceremony, showcasing the party's renewed strength in the capital. The event, held at Ramlila Maidan, was attended by senior leaders of the BJP and allied parties, highlighting the political significance of the occasion.

Alongside Gupta, several key figures, including Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Singh, were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor V K Saxena. The ceremony marked a new chapter in Delhi's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

