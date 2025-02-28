Left Menu

Community Coalition Defends Against ICE: Grassroots Resistance in Action

A coalition in Los Angeles conducts daily patrols to monitor and report on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities. Using tools like sirens, bullhorns, and social media, these groups aim to alert communities and thwart ICE operations. Advocates highlight their actions as exercises of free speech and community protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:25 IST
In the early hours before dawn, a discrete coalition gathered at a Los Angeles parking lot, unified by a mission to monitor ICE activities and protect community members from potential arrests. Equipped with bullhorns and sirens, they set out to notify and safeguard local residents.

The Community Self-Defence Coalition, a network of over 60 organizations, employs various tactics like using walkie-talkies and real-time reporting to keep track of ICE movements. On a recent Sunday, their efforts led to identifying multiple ICE vehicles in Alhambra, disrupting reported deportation attempts.

While these grassroots efforts have been effective, former ICE officials describe the situation as dangerous for law enforcement officers. Despite this, advocates maintain that their actions are legal and essential for community defense, stressing their commitment to nonviolence and legal limits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

