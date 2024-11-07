BJP Slams Congress Over J&K Resolution

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a vehement attack on the Congress following the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution calling for the restoration of the region's special status. The BJP questioned the Congress's stance on terrorism and the Constitution.

Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani, at a press conference held at the party's headquarters, criticized the Congress-led INDI alliance for purportedly opposing the economic and constitutional interests of Jammu and Kashmir. She highlighted concerns about the rights of tribals, Dalits, OBCs, women, and children which have been established post-Article 370.

Irani condemned the resolution, asking if the Congress prioritizes terrorism over development and unity. The BJP's protest in the Assembly saw three of its MLAs being escorted out. Irani challenged Congress, asking whether it stands against the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)