Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress Over J&K Resolution

The BJP has criticized Congress for supporting a resolution in Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly seeking to restore the region's special status. BJP leader Smriti Irani questioned whether the Congress-led alliance opposes the Constitution and the rights granted to various communities after Article 370's revocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:10 IST
BJP Slams Congress Over J&K Resolution
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a vehement attack on the Congress following the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution calling for the restoration of the region's special status. The BJP questioned the Congress's stance on terrorism and the Constitution.

Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani, at a press conference held at the party's headquarters, criticized the Congress-led INDI alliance for purportedly opposing the economic and constitutional interests of Jammu and Kashmir. She highlighted concerns about the rights of tribals, Dalits, OBCs, women, and children which have been established post-Article 370.

Irani condemned the resolution, asking if the Congress prioritizes terrorism over development and unity. The BJP's protest in the Assembly saw three of its MLAs being escorted out. Irani challenged Congress, asking whether it stands against the sacrifices made by the Indian armed forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024