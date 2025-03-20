Bihar's Bid for Special Status: A Long-Standing Demand

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government renewed its demand for special category status as the 16th Finance Commission members visited the state. Arvind Pangariya, a respected economist and the commission chair, revealed the demand following a presentation from state officials.

Pangariya noted that the request does not fall under the Finance Commission's jurisdiction and elaborated on the distinction between special and general categories, which has become obsolete since the Planning Commission's replacement by the NITI Aayog in 2015.

The commission acknowledged the wider calls from Bihar and other states to increase their share of central taxes from 41% to 50%, while Pangariya highlighted constitutional provisions preventing certain revenue allocations from reaching the state pool.

(With inputs from agencies.)