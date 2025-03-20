Left Menu

Bihar's Bid for Special Status: A Long-Standing Demand

The Bihar government, led by Nitish Kumar, has called for special category status during the 16th Finance Commission's visit. Chairman Arvind Pangariya highlighted that, while aware of the state's demands, the commission does not have jurisdiction over special status. Revenue sharing was also a critical discussion point.

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government renewed its demand for special category status as the 16th Finance Commission members visited the state. Arvind Pangariya, a respected economist and the commission chair, revealed the demand following a presentation from state officials.

Pangariya noted that the request does not fall under the Finance Commission's jurisdiction and elaborated on the distinction between special and general categories, which has become obsolete since the Planning Commission's replacement by the NITI Aayog in 2015.

The commission acknowledged the wider calls from Bihar and other states to increase their share of central taxes from 41% to 50%, while Pangariya highlighted constitutional provisions preventing certain revenue allocations from reaching the state pool.

