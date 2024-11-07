MVA Rebels Suspended Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

In a decisive move, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala declared on Thursday that all party rebels competing against the official candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have been suspended for six years.

Speaking at a press conference, Chennithala revealed that district units have the responsibility of compiling lists of continuing rebels ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, and issuing them notices.

The MVA, comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), will have its manifesto released on November 10. Prominent Congress figures including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside other senior leaders, will campaign for the MVA's candidates in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)