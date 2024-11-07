Chhath Puja Stand-off: AAP Accuses BJP of Obstructing Celebrations

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions, senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti accused the BJP of using police forces and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to obstruct Chhath Puja celebrations in the capital.

Bharti, addressing a media conference, claimed that the BJP aimed to prevent Purvanchali devotees from celebrating at Hauz Khas village, a site traditionally used for the festival.

This confrontation occurs amidst electoral preparations, as Chhath Puja is crucial for Delhi's significant Purvanchali community, which represents a substantial portion of the electorate.

