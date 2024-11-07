European Leaders Reassess US Relations Amid Political Shifts

European leaders convened to reevaluate trans-Atlantic relations as the prospect of Donald Trump's return to the US presidency looms large. Notable attendees included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. This gathering comes amid political turbulence in Germany, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissing his finance minister, potentially leading to an election and a confrontation between establishment parties and the hard right.

The US election's ramifications took precedence, with European Council President Charles Michel underscoring the significance of the EU-US relationship, expressing readiness to fortify it. As the European Union bloc plans a separate summit, concerns about Trump's past threats, such as a trade war with Europe and withdrawal of NATO support, weigh heavily on leaders.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an avid Trump supporter, already initiated dialogue with the incoming president, illustrating a potential strategic shift. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is expected to urge for continued aid, amid anxiety over Trump's pledge to rapidly end the war, potentially signaling reduced US backing.

