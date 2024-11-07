Maharashtra Elections: The Battle Beyond Alliances
Dilip Walse Patil suggests that the outcome of Maharashtra's November 20 assembly elections will hinge on individual party seat counts rather than alliance victories. With six parties involved, strategic calculations will shape the formation of the next government, underscoring the importance of each party's performance.
- Country:
- India
Dilip Walse Patil, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, remarked on Thursday that political dynamics in Maharashtra could shift following the November 20 assembly elections. He emphasized that the number of seats secured by individual parties holds more significance than which alliance claims victory.
According to Patil, the real negotiations and calculations will commence post-results, given the involvement of six parties. This phase is critical before the establishment of the subsequent government.
The upcoming elections present a showdown between the ruling Mahayuti—comprising BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP—and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). Patil, running in Ambegaon against Devdatta Nikam of NCP (SP), reiterated the importance of each party's seat tally in shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Eknath Shinde Confident of Mahayuti Alliance's Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Polls
Maha Vikas Aghadi Announces Preliminary Seat-Sharing Agreement for Maharashtra Elections
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi Over Assembly Seats
Congress Accuses Mahayuti of Blocking Forest Rights in Maharashtra
Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies Gear Up for Seat Swap in Maharashtra