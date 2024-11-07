Left Menu

Maharashtra Elections: The Battle Beyond Alliances

Dilip Walse Patil suggests that the outcome of Maharashtra's November 20 assembly elections will hinge on individual party seat counts rather than alliance victories. With six parties involved, strategic calculations will shape the formation of the next government, underscoring the importance of each party's performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:43 IST
Maharashtra Elections: The Battle Beyond Alliances
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Dilip Walse Patil, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister, remarked on Thursday that political dynamics in Maharashtra could shift following the November 20 assembly elections. He emphasized that the number of seats secured by individual parties holds more significance than which alliance claims victory.

According to Patil, the real negotiations and calculations will commence post-results, given the involvement of six parties. This phase is critical before the establishment of the subsequent government.

The upcoming elections present a showdown between the ruling Mahayuti—comprising BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's NCP—and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which includes Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP), and Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). Patil, running in Ambegaon against Devdatta Nikam of NCP (SP), reiterated the importance of each party's seat tally in shaping Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024