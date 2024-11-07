Protests Ignite: Mozambique's Controversial Election Sparks Unrest
Hundreds of opposition supporters clashed with Mozambican police using tear gas during protests in Maputo following a disputed election. Human rights groups report 18 fatalities in the ongoing crackdowns. Opposition and civil society decry unfair election practices. Frelimo denies any allegations of vote-rigging.
In the largest demonstration yet, hundreds of opposition supporters faced off against Mozambican police in Maputo. Tear gas was deployed as protests erupted against last month's contested election, which has seen at least 18 protester fatalities, according to human rights groups.
The election's integrity has been challenged by opposition parties, civil society organizations, and Western observers, who allege results were manipulated. Despite requests for comment, the ruling Frelimo party, accused of past vote-rigging, has remained silent.
The protests, termed "Day of Freedom" by opposition leader Venancio Mondlane, drew significant youth mobilization. Tensions prompted South Africa to shut its main border crossing and led to suspension of logistics operations by Grindrod in Mozambique.
